UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Schools will host a hiring event Wednesday night for bus drivers and they will be offering training to new hires.
The event will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Dr. Henry Wise, Jr. High School, in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
PGCPS said they offer their bus drivers a starting salary of $18.78 per hour, with advancement opportunity up to $36.23 per hour.
You can find more information about the requirements for the interview here.