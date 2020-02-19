Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Residents were evacuated after a gas leak was discovered in an apartment complex in Annapolis on Wednesday.
Annapolis fire units were called to the Annapolis Walk community at 11:45 a.m. for an odor of gas. When they got there they smelled a strong odor near the homes.
They went into 12 buildings with gas meters and found there was gas inside. The residents were evacuated and moved to the Community Center.
BGE arrived at around 1:45 p.m. and assessed the situation until they found the leak at around 4:30 p.m.
They are currently working to repair the leak. No one was injured.