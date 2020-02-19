BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in a robbery in Towson and linked him to a carjacking on Kolb Avenue in Overlea.
He is charged with the robbery of two women in the 800 block of Stoneleigh Road on January 24. The women were parked on the street around 6:15 p.m. when another vehicle stopped behind them.
Three suspects, all-male, approached them demanding the car and their possessions, with one pulling out a handgun.
Both women were injured when the passenger, a 20-year-old, was struck in the face and the driver, a 73-year-old woman was struck in the head.
The women screamed, getting the attention of neighbors and scared off the three suspects who fled in their car.
The same 14-year-old has also been connected to an armed carjacking of a real estate agent in the 4300 block of Kolb Avenue just two days later. A 15-year-old has also been charged in that case.
Both were charged as juveniles, and the cases are set to be reviewed by the Office of the Assistant State’s Attorney for Baltimore County.
These cases are still open. Anyone with additional information should contact detectives from the Regional Auto Theft Task Force by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
They need to be charged as adults and should receive the max sentence. Crime in Baltimore is out of hand and stiff penalties need to be give to show criminals at any age…especially violent offenders that if caught no leniency shall be given.