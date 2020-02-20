CALVERT COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — 8-year-old Kinsley Sandvik died on Valentine’s Day after battling Influenza Strain B.
Kinsley is one of three children in Maryland and 29 adults in the state who have died from flu-related illnesses this season.
Her mother, Shannon Sandvik told WTOP that Kinsley wasn’t feeling well the week before.
“Monday morning she woke up in tears, complete tears ‘my head hurts, my chest hurts.’ fever was back. It was really concerning,” Sandvik said.
The family took Kinsley to the ER where doctors did tests and took blood. They told Sandvik her daughter had a little something above her lung, but they said that was commonly seen with the flu, so the family went home.
On the evening of Valentine’s Day, Kinsley died and her mother said she has a message for other parents.
“I knew something wasn’t right -you just need to trust your gut, no matter what anyone else tells you, you need to trust that gut feeling that’s something isn’t right meaning something isn’t right-take them to be seen again.” Sandvik said.
The CDC says this season has high cases of widespread flu activity and a map of flu outbreaks shows high levels of flu illnesses in 41 of the 50 states.