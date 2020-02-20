BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer and has now been sentenced to one year of supervised release.
53-year-old William Lee Foster admitted to impersonating an ATF Special Agent on a phone call with a woman.
Foster contacted the victim in order to encourage her to file a restraining order against one of her family members. He claimed that he had an ongoing investigation into the family member about alleged violent comments that were made toward the family.
The victim contacted the Deputy Sheriff in Baltimore City on March 29, 2019. When the Deputy Sheriff reached out to Foster, he continued to impersonate an ATF Special Agent. The Deputy Sheriff suspected something was wrong with Foster’s claims and contacted a Baltimore task force under the ATF to get confirmation. Foster was then identified as an impersonator.
Foster confessed, saying he had knowledge of who the ATF Special Agent was from his former job at a federal agency outside of ATF.
Along with his supervised release sentence, he will have to undergo mental health counseling, pay a $2,000 fine, do 120 hours of community service, and he cannot have contact with the victim.