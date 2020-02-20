Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to end the statute of limitations for civil claims related to child sexual abuse is back before Maryland lawmakers.
The bill is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee.
The measure also would also create a two-year window for victims to file lawsuits, if they could not before due to time limits.
The measure passed the House of Delegates last year.
However, it stalled in a Senate committee on a tie vote.
Supporters of the measure say changing the law would enable civil lawsuits to bring predators to light.
