BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mark your calendars — tickets for the Baltimore premiere of the award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” go on sale Friday morning.

Officials said ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. online at BaltimoreHippodrome.com, at the box office and over the phone at 800-982-ARTS.

The show will hit the stage for the first time in Charm City on May 5 and will run until May 17.

