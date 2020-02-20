Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mark your calendars — tickets for the Baltimore premiere of the award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” go on sale Friday morning.
Officials said ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. online at BaltimoreHippodrome.com, at the box office and over the phone at 800-982-ARTS.
Last chance to access @DearEvanHansen tickets before tomorrow's on sale! Use code 2915CBLUE today: https://t.co/YukLJ4KVWp pic.twitter.com/4u73pjUVC2
— Hippodrome Theatre (@HippodromeBway) February 20, 2020
The show will hit the stage for the first time in Charm City on May 5 and will run until May 17.