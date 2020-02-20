CHURCHTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly stuck a woman with a syringe and assaulted her in a parking lot in Churchton on Tuesday.
A woman said she was assaulted and poked with what she thinks was a syringe while walking through the parking lot of 5570 Shady Side Road.
Police pulled video surveillance and saw a man who looked to be around 50 years old walking near her. He then is seen bumping into her.
Medical treatment was sought, and police are not ruling out the possibility that she was stuck with a syringe.
Police released an image of the possible suspect from the video surveillance:
Southern District Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-1960 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.