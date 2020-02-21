Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five more cold-related deaths were reported in Maryland in recent days, bringing the 2019-2020 season total to 32, the latest report from the Maryland Department of Health shows.
The latest reported deaths from between February 11 and February 17 include:
- A woman between the ages of 45 and 64 in Anne Arundel County;
- Two men between the ages of 45 and 64 in Prince George’s County;
- A woman aged 65 or older in Allegany County; and
- A man aged 65 or older in Harford County.
So far during the season, Baltimore City has seen six cold-related deaths, while Baltimore County has seen four. Prince George’s County has seen five deaths and Anne Arundel County has seen two.
A dozen of the victims were suspected to be homeless.
Fifty-one people died due to the cold during the 2018-2019 reporting season, the health department said.