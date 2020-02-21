WHEATON, Md. (WJZ) — A student was charged after he allegedly made threats against Kennedy High School Thursday afternoon.
According to Montgomery County Police, the 911 call center received a call from an unknown caller around 2:10 p.m. saying there was an active shooter at Kennedy High in Wheaton. Police and school officials immediately responded and tried to determine the validity of the call.
It was quickly determined that there was no active shooter and that the threat wasn’t valid.
Detectives learned a male student was responsible for making the call and that boy was charged with making threats of mass violence, disruption of school activities, and false statements to police.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident can contact the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530.