ELDERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A new brewing company is now open in Eldersburg.
1623 Brewing Company houses a 30-barrel brewhouse operation.
“This has been a long time in planning and a lot of hard work,” said Zac Rissmiller, Co-Founder and Head Brewer. “The opportunity that exists in Carroll County and throughout Maryland, and the entire region for the matter is immense. We are excited to finally have the opportunity to showcase our brand and styles from our own state-of-the-art brewing facility.”
There’s a taproom with patio space and date night tables.
1623 Brewing is a Maryland company that has been producing and distributing its beer throughout the state since September 2018 under a contract brewing agreement. This allows start-up breweries to produce their product at other breweries while building their own facilities.
1623 gets its name from the McKelvin family roots.
In the 1950s part of the family relocated from Maryland to Colorado 1,623 miles away.