BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of South Carey Street at around 10:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Southern District detectives at 410–396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.