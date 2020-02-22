Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
Looking to catch up on the latest popular spots? Now’s a good time, since consumer spending at restaurants tends to grow in February in the Baltimore area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. Daily spending at Baltimore-area restaurants last year rose by 17 percent in February over the month before.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1. Indigma
First on the list is Indigma. Located at 900 Cathedral St. in Midtown, the Indian spot is the highest-rated Indian restaurant in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 261 reviews on Yelp.
2. Tandav Indian Cuisine
Upper Fells Point’s Tandav Indian Cuisine, located at 1725 E. Lombard St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indian spot 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews.
3. Nepal House
Nepal House, a Himalayan/Nepalese, Indian and buffet spot in Mount Vernon, is another go-to, with four stars out of 232 Yelp reviews. Head over to 920 N. Charles St. to see for yourself.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.