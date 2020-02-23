BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore natives are being honored for their extensive volunteer efforts in the Civil Air Patrol during World War I.
First Sergeant Gerald Hill and his wife, Master Sergeant Essie Mae Hill died before they could receive the Congressional Medal of Honor, but their son, retired Navy Captain George Hill accepted the prestigious award on behalf of their family.
Medically, Gerald Hill could not join the service, so instead, he used his civilian skills as a pilot to patrol the eastern seaboard and carry medical supplies overseas on behalf of the American Red Cross.
His wife Essie Mae taught regulations and navigation to other civilian pilots.
Officials said the two served above and beyond their duties as civilians during World War I in a time of great need.