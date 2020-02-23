Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you like Harry Potter, you’ll love this!
The Charmery, with a little witchcraft and wizardry, transformed their ice cream factory into a theater- showing Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.
They even created a new ice cream flavor called “The Sorting Hat.” It’s a chocolate fudge ice cream.
But don’t worry, there’s no Puking Pestals or Chocolate Frogs!
Sunday’s shows are sold out but if you missed it, you’ll get another chance to join the fun on either Monday or Tuesday. If you want to go on a magical adventure with a yummy treat, check out the Charmery’s website for more details.