ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Two teens and a 21-year-old man are charged with allegedly possessing stolen guns from police departments after police responded to a shots fired call in Aberdeen.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the unit block of Liberty Street at around 11 p.m. on February 20. Officers met with a woman who reported her son, a minor, had been shot at.

The victim had allegedly been talking with someone on Instagram who wanted to sell him marijuana. After they negotiated, the victim was told to meet in a field behind a home on Liberty Street.

When he got there, the victim encountered two people who came from behind an abandoned building in the field. The victim was frightened and started to run away, and as he did, he heard multiple shots fired.

He was not injured, police said.

Police continued to investigate and searched a home on Liberty Street through a search warrant, where they found a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol, a Taurus 9 mm pistol and a Smith and Wesson .357 revolver.

Investigators determined that two of the firearms recovered were reported stolen by other jurisdictions, one stolen from the Cumberland Police Department and the Taurus was reported by the Elizabethtown Police Department in Pennsylvania.

21-year-old Ramon Mendoza, 17-year-old Justin Taylor and 17-year-old Jeremy Taylor, all from Aberdeen, are all charged with two counts of possessing stolen firearms.

MENDOZA, RAMON Credit: Aberdeen Police Ramon Mendoza

TAYLOR, JUSTIN Credit: Aberdeen Police Justin Taylor

TAYLOR, JEREMY Credit: Aberdeen Police Jeremy Taylor

Aberdeen police are working to determine if there is any connection to the initial shots fired report.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Aberdeen Police at 410-272-2121.