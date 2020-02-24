Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in a Parkville armed robbery and burglary.
Police are searching for Lamar Deandre McNeal in connection with an armed robbery and first-degree burglary at a home on Feb. 5, 2020.
#BCoPD is seeking information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Lamar Deandre McNeal in connection with an Armed Robbery and 1st Degree Burglary in Parkville. Contact police at 410-307-2020 with info. ^NL pic.twitter.com/5tJX5OWNbT
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 24, 2020