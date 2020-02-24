Filed Under:Armed robbery, Baltimore County police, Lamar Deandre McNeal, Local TV, Parkville, Talkers

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in a Parkville armed robbery and burglary.

Police are searching for Lamar Deandre McNeal in connection with an armed robbery and first-degree burglary at a home on Feb. 5, 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply