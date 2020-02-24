BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced Monday to 12 and a half years in prison for two armed robberies in the city in late 2018.
U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander also sentenced Benjamin Fowlkes to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay more than $13,000 in restitution.
In August, Fowlkes pleaded guilty to robbing a convenience store in the 2700 block of West Franklin Street in Baltimore on November 26, 2018. He also pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in the 3600 block of Boston Street the next day.
Baltimore Felon Pleads Guilty To Armed Robbery Of Bank, Convenience Store
According to his plea agreement, Fowlkes showed a silver gun during both robberies. The gun turned out to be an air gun.
In the bank robbery, Fowlkes got away with cash and one of the employees’ cars. He was arrested two days later in the stolen car wearing the same sweatshirt and carrying more than $2,000 that had been stolen from the bank, officials said.
After searching his home, police reportedly found the gun and the note used to demand money as well as mail addressed to the owner of the stolen vehicle.