



According to a new Goucher College poll, Marylanders recognized the need for improvements for public education, but were largely unaware of the Kirwan commission.

The poll found 69 percent of people said that public schools in Maryland don’t receive enough state funding, while18 percent disagreed.

It also found that 64 percent of people said that state funding for public schools is not spent effectively by school administrators, with 19 percent disagreeing with that.

Meanwhile, 69 percent of people in Maryland have not heard or read anything about the Kirwan Commission.

In addition, when asked about taxes, nearly three-quarters of those surveyed said they prefer a tax system where people with higher incomes pay a higher tax rate than those with lower incomes.

24 percent of those surveyed think people should pay the same tax rate regardless of their income.

However, 51 percent say Maryland’s taxes are too high, while 44 percent say it’s about right. In addition, 3 percent say taxes are too low.

Governor Hogan maintains his strong approval rating, with 62 percent approving of his job as governor.

The poll surveyed 713 Maryland residents between February 13-18.

You can see the full report here.