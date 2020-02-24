Comments
DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police have identified the man found dead in a waterway at the Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant on Friday as 31-year-old William Edward Deaver, 31, with no fixed address.
DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police have identified the man found dead in a waterway at the Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant on Friday as 31-year-old William Edward Deaver, 31, with no fixed address.
Detectives are waiting for autopsy results by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to try to find the cause and manner of death but do not believe foul play is involved.
His body was found in the water at around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning near the water treatment plant.