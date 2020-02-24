Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Police are investigating an armed robbery over the weekend in Annapolis, after a man said three people assaulted him and stole his wallet.
The man told police that at around 4 p.m. Friday, he was walking in the area of Juliana Circle when three male suspects approached him from behind, knocked him to the ground, kicked and punched him and struck him in the face with a handgun.
They took his wallet and fled. He was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.