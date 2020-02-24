Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local craft brewery in Dundalk is teaming up with Royal Farms to make a new breakfast stout, and you won’t have to wait long to try it.
The Cold Rolled Breakfast Stout, from Key Brewing Co., will roll out February 27. The beer is cold conditioned on whole bean Columbia Coffee from Royal Farms and has a 5.5 percent ABV.
Key Brewing Co. classifies the new drink as an easy drinking stout with rolled oats and a variety of roasted caramel malts.
“A true coffee-lover’s beer!” said Key Brewing Co. CEO Spike Owen.
The stout will be in beer and liquor stores throughout the Baltimore area, some local restaurants and bars will even have the stout on draft over the next few weeks.