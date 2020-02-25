BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and handgun charges.
A Baltimore City jury found Anderson Covel Jr. guilty of first-degree murder, using a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence and being a disqualified person in possession of a regulated firearm.
According to court documents, Covel parked his car on the 400 block of E. 21st Steet in the Barclay neighborhood of north Baltimore. He was seen on CCTV video pacing around the area.
Just before 6:30 a.m. the victim, Donnie Walton, was walking down the sidewalk to his house on the same block as Covel.
Covel noticed Walton and crossed the street to confront him. During that confrontation, Covel pulled out a firearm and shot Walton multiple times before fleeing the scene.
Walton was taken to Shock Trauma where he died of his injuries.
Baltimore Police detectives reviewed the CCTV video and saw Covel’s vehicle drive and park on E. 21st Street. The vehicle’s registration led them to Covel’s brother.
After reviewing the CCTV video, his brother positively identified the car and Covel as the person who got out of the vehicle.
Covel was prohibited from possessing a firearm at the time of the murder because he was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and possession with intent to distribute on November 3, 2014, in Baltimore City Circuit Court.
Covel faces a maximum sentence of life plus 35 years.