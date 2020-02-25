BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens want to know- who has impacted your community through teaching?
The Ravens and M&T Bank are looking for nominations to recognize local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their schools and communities for the seventh-annual Touchdown for Teachers program.
Three finalists- including the eventual winner- will be chosen from a panel of community members and school officials with the help of the Ravens and M&T Bank staff.
All three will be honored during the Ravens Draft Fest in April, but the grand prize winner will get $4,000 in grant funds, payable to their school district and a classroom visit by a Ravens’ coach or player, along with mascot Poe!
But the other two won’t leave the competition totally shorthanded- each will receive $1,000 in grant funds and every nominated educator will receive a certificate of recognition from the Ravens and M&T Bank.
To nominate a teacher, complete the online nomination form by April 3.
All finalists will be notified of their selection by April 13.