BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens want to know- who has impacted your community through teaching?

The Ravens and M&T Bank are looking for nominations to recognize local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their schools and communities for the seventh-annual Touchdown for Teachers program.

Three finalists- including the eventual winner- will be chosen from a panel of community members and school officials with the help of the Ravens and M&T Bank staff.

All three will be honored during the Ravens Draft Fest in April, but the grand prize winner will get $4,000 in grant funds, payable to their school district and a classroom visit by a Ravens’ coach or player, along with mascot Poe!

But the other two won’t leave the competition totally shorthanded- each will receive $1,000 in grant funds and every nominated educator will receive a certificate of recognition from the Ravens and M&T Bank.

To nominate a teacher, complete the online nomination form by April 3.

All finalists will be notified of their selection by April 13.

