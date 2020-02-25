Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 55-year-old man was shot in the leg in the Medfield neighborhood of north Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 4300 block of Falls Road shortly before 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in good condition.
Northern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.