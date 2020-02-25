  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, offseason, Ravens, Surgery, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown got some surgery during the offseason that should help him this upcoming season.

According to NFL’s Ian Rapoport, Brown had surgery to remove a screw from his foot that “plagued him last season.”

Rapoport said although it may limit him in the offseason, he should be fine by camp and ultimately make it easier for him next season.

Comments

Leave a Reply