PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Department of Natural Resources workers found unique fish in the Chesapeake watershed.
A DNR team was electrofishing for blue catfish in Hunting Creek, a tributary of the Patuxent River near Benedict Bridge in Anne Arundel County when they came across a striped mullet.
Although its a coastal fish, it’s not commonly found in the Chesapeake watershed. It’s normally found down South.