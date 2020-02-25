Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A damp but mild Tuesday will be followed by an even milder Wednesday.
By evening, a cold front will be crossing the region with showers and even a gusty thundershower in some spots.
Windy and cooler air will follow Thursday and Friday to end the month on a very chilly note.
Even colder air will be here Saturday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. Our normal high on March 1 is 47 degrees, by the way.
Slightly milder air will begin to move here by Monday and next week. Bob Turk