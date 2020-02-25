BALTIMORE (WJZ) — February once again is proving to be one of the warmest in recent memory.
As of Monday, we are running almost seven degrees above normal for the month with no snow recorded at BWI Marshall. If no snow falls through the end of the month, it will be the first time in nearly 145 years of record-keeping of a snowless February, usually the snowiest month of winter.
We have some light rain on tap tomorrow and some more on Wednesday, and even a rare thundershower later in the day on Wednesday. Much colder air will move our way for Thursday, the end of the week, and the first few days of March as well.
Lows will be back in the low 20’s with highs in the upper 30’s to near 40 beginning on Friday. Winter isn’t over just yet, despite the recent warmth.
-Bob Turk