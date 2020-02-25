



In an emergency, seconds can be the difference between life and death.

When someone is suffering from serious bleeding, they may not be able to wait until medical help arrives.

There are techniques anyone can do, though, that can slow or stop a victim’s bleeding and give them time until they can get professional medical attention.

The American College of Surgeons puts on a number of “Stop The Bleed” courses nationwide that teach the basics of how to help someone suffering from a severe bleed in an emergency. For those who can’t take the class, they also put out an app with step-by-step instructions on how to stop bleeding.

Here’s what the “Stop The Bleed” course teaches:

1. Call 911 first

If you come across someone who’s bleeding profusely, call 911 right away or have someone else call while you start treatment.

2. If there’s no trauma first aid kit nearby, use a clean cloth to apply pressure on the wound for at least five minutes.

3. If there is a trauma first aid kit nearby, use gauze, preferably hemostatic or bleeding control gauze, to fill the wound and then apply pressure.

4. If a tourniquet is available, apply it above the wound closer to the torso, then tighten.

This method works for injuries on the arms and the legs. To apply a tourniquet, pull the strap through the buckle and tighten, then twist the rod until the bleeding stops. Use the clip to hold the rod in place.

A number of local and national groups provide emergency preparedness and first aid training, including:

You can also download the Stop The Bleed app for your smartphone for step-by-step directions.

Tune in for the full story Tuesday at 11 p.m. on WJZ.