BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is the 66th hardest-working city in the U.S., according to a Wallethub report.
The average U.S. worker puts in 1,786 hours per year- 106 hours more than the average in Japan, 248 more than the U.K. and 403 more than Germany, the report found.
Factoring average workweek hours, employment rate, commute time and how much leisure time is spent per day, Baltimore is ranked 66, sandwiched in between Santa Ana, California and Lubbock, Texas.
Washington, D.C. is the eighth hardest-working city, Wallethub found. Also nearby is Wilmington, Delaware; they came in at 82nd hardest-working city.
The top five cities included Anchorage, Alaska; San Francisco, California; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Irving, Texas.