BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old woman was shot in the chest and neck Wednesday evening in west Baltimore.

Police were called to the 1600 block of W. North Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. for a report of a Shotspotter alert.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman was suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and chest, in the 1800 block of N. Carey Street.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and was immediately taken into surgery.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown, according to police.

Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

