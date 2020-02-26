Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland could see some wild winter weather Wednesday night, and it has nothing to do with snow.
As a cold front moves in, some potentially powerful storms could pop up.
According to Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram, we may be looking at a squall line Wednesday night.
Out to the west, there is a storm system that is pulling through the region. It could bring parts of Maryland an isolated severe thunderstorm.
Most of central Maryland is under a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday night.
Here’s what you can expect:
- Pockets of drizzle early evening
- Gusty T-storm between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.
- Winds crank up overnight
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) February 26, 2020
Continue to stay with WJZ for your latest weather forecast.