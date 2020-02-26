Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland could see some wild winter weather Wednesday night, and it has nothing to do with snow.

As a cold front moves in, some potentially powerful storms could pop up.

According to Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram, we may be looking at a squall line Wednesday night.

Out to the west, there is a storm system that is pulling through the region. It could bring parts of Maryland an isolated severe thunderstorm.

Most of central Maryland is under a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday night.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Pockets of drizzle early evening
  • Gusty T-storm between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.
  • Winds crank up overnight

Continue to stay with WJZ for your latest weather forecast.

Comments

Leave a Reply