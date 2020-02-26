Comments
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A man who was seriously injured in a pedestrian-involved crash in Gaithersburg has died, according to Montgomery County Police.
The crash happened on Friday, February 21, on South Frederick Ave. at North Westland Drive.
A preliminary investigation by detectives found that Douglas Ariel Perez Martinez was attempting to cross South Frederick Ave. when, for unknown reasons, he was struck by a 2012 Mercedes Benz C300.
Police did not release any further information.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.