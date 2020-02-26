  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:attempted sexual assault, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives in Baltimore are searching for a man they believe entered a northwest Baltimore home and tried to sexually assault a woman inside.

Police said the man entered the home in the 2800 block of Garrison Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Monday. Once he was inside, he tried to sexually assault a 35-year-old woman.

Credit: Baltimore Police

The man then fled the scene, police said.

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Wednesday. Anyone who may recognize the man or has information in the case is asked to call police at 410-396-2076 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments

Leave a Reply