EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an Edgewood man’s killer almost seven years after he was murdered. A reward was increased to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Quinton ‘Sparks’ Stokes was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 10:16 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2013 in the 1800 block of Grempler Way in Edgewood.

Quinton Stokes

Stokes, who was 24 at the time of his death, was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment but ended up dying from his injuries.

Deputies have yet to find his killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Berg at 443-409-3302. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-888-540-8477.

 

 

