SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Three Salisbury police officers have been suspended after a memo surfaced that appeared to show the officers failed to provide information in a criminal case.
At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Chief Barbara Duncan said the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office made the police department aware of the memo on February 15.
The memo, which appeared to be dated from 2011, “described a situation where three Salisbury Police Department officers may have failed to disclose information and evidence in a criminal case,” Duncan said.
The three officers have since been suspended, but have not been charged.
A Wicomico County prosecutor has also been suspended. In a statement, State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said they are “fulfilling our legal and ethical obligations.”
“This information may impact pending criminal cases and whether or not there are other pending investigations, I am not at liberty to say,” the statement read. “As a result of receiving this information, a prosecutor is on leave pending further information. We have faith and trust our court system to make appropriate determinations at the appropriate time.”
Duncan said the memo is unrelated to an investigation from earlier this month in which a civilian police department employee may have stolen evidence from the department’s evidence storage room.
The investigation into the memo is still ongoing.