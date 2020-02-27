BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After fourteen seasons, Marin Alsop will step down as music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Alsop has served as the artistic leader of the BSO since 2007.

“One of the longest tenures in our history, and one of the longest tenures across the country,” Peter Kjome, President and CEO of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, said.

Alsop’s departure from the role was announced Wednesday. She will step down when her contract expires at the end of August 2021.

Alsop will then take on a new role at the orchestra, running a program that serves thousands of school children in Baltimore.

“Marin will become the Music Director Laurette and OrchKids founder,” Kjome said. “She will continue her strong relationship with the BSO in the years ahead.”

While it’s unclear why Alsop’s changing roles, the BSO has been under fire to fix its long-standing financial problems.

Last year, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra concert season was in question until a contract dispute was settled in September.

Some at the BSO said Alsop brought the orchestra to new heights and achieved a lot during her tenure.

“The impact that Marin Alsop has had over her fourteen years has been extraordinary,” Kjome said. “The first international tour in more than a decade.”

Alsop will also lead the orchestra for three concert weeks in each of the next five seasons through 2026.

BSO leaders said a committee will be formed to start the search for a new music director.