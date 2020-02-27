



Maryland Terps fans are losing their minds after the team had its biggest comeback in 10 years Wednesday night during their game against Minnesota.

Baltimore native Darryl Morsell’s 3-pointer helped the Terrapins make their comeback, 74-73, in the last seconds of the game.

Twitter erupted after Morsell made the game-winning shot.

“Had to tell my father that Darryl Morsell is my new dad. It hurt, but he understood. Go Terps,” one fan tweeted.

Had to tell my father that Darryl Morsell is my new dad. It hurt, but he understood. Go Terps. — hsm2 stan account (@D_Wreck1047) February 27, 2020

Another fan also got on the dad train.

I’m further news – Darryl Morsell is my daddy — Barnacle Boy (@doublebspecial) February 27, 2020

“When Darryl Morsell is president I hope he still has time to make it to all of my kids’ baptisms to be their godfather,” another fan tweeted.

When Darryl Morsell is president I hope he still has time to make it to all of my kids’ baptisms to be their godfather — The Return of Joey Buckets (@thejoeilardi) February 27, 2020

Here are some more hilarious tweets from fans.

Can’t sleep. Thinking about Darryl Morsell burying the whole damn state of Minnesota — Jared Goldstein (@_jgoldy17) February 27, 2020

Still cannot believe that shot happened — Big DARRYL MORSELL Guy (@p_motacilla) February 27, 2020

Darryl Morsell taunting the Minnesota crowd is the greatest thing I have ever seen next to Greivis Vasquez making a 3 at the buzzer when up 12 at NC State and the fans booing him off😂😂😂 — Tripdafame (@Tripdafame) February 27, 2020

Darryl Morsell will fix our health care system. — Chris L. (@CJLandara) February 27, 2020

Darryl Morsell showing the world his most efficient shot is the 35 ft 3 pointer. — Doc Don (@DocDonDJ) February 27, 2020

One fan even said Morsell was the glue to the team:

Freshman year: Darryl Morsell was a 12% 3-point shooter. Junior year: Darryl Morsell hits the biggest 3-point shot of the season for Maryland. Some have said Morsell is the glue guy for this team, I say he’s the SUPER glue guy for the Terps. pic.twitter.com/4SLuLEdVy0 — Jordan Gold (@Jordan_Gold0) February 27, 2020

I couldn’t be prouder of Darryl Morsell. Kid gives it his all every game and tonight it was his time to shine and he stepped up. Awesome. — Tom (@FlyerTom23) February 27, 2020

The Maryland Terps also tweeted their own excitement about the winning shot.

“Darryl Morsell can only defend” LOL pic.twitter.com/sTnsDboxnl — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) February 27, 2020

OH MY GOD DARRYL MORSELL OH MY GOD — Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 27, 2020

NBA Player Kevin Huerter of the Atlanta Hawks also jumped on the train.

“TALK THAT TALK @410D. YESSIRRRRR HUGE WIN,” Huerter tweeted.

TALK THAT TALK @410D_ ‼️‼️ 🤩👌🏻 YESSIRRRRR HUGE WIN @TerrapinHoops — Kevin Huerter (@KevinHuerter) February 27, 2020

Morsell himself tweeted a GIF of himself.

https://twitter.com/410D_/status/1232899261764907009