MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WJZ) — Maryland Terps fans are losing their minds after the team had its biggest comeback in 10 years Wednesday night during their game against Minnesota.

Baltimore native Darryl Morsell’s 3-pointer helped the Terrapins make their comeback, 74-73, in the last seconds of the game.

RELATED LINKS:

Twitter erupted after Morsell made the game-winning shot.

Had to tell my father that Darryl Morsell is my new dad. It hurt, but he understood. Go Terps,” one fan tweeted. 

Another fan also got on the dad train.

When Darryl Morsell is president I hope he still has time to make it to all of my kids’ baptisms to be their godfather,” another fan tweeted.

Here are some more hilarious tweets from fans.

One fan even said Morsell was the glue to the team:

The Maryland Terps also tweeted their own excitement about the winning shot.

NBA Player Kevin Huerter of the Atlanta Hawks also jumped on the train.

TALK THAT TALK @410D. YESSIRRRRR HUGE WIN,” Huerter tweeted. 

Morsell himself tweeted a GIF of himself.

https://twitter.com/410D_/status/1232899261764907009

