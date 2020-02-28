Comments
OLDTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Allegany County Fire officials say a child playing with a propane torch caused a shed to burn down at an Oldtown home.
Crews responded to the 18000 block Kasekamp Hill Road around 6 p.m.
The fire was contained in about 10 minutes.
The owner of the home reportedly received smoke inhalation but refused treatment.
Officers said the fire started after a child accidentally caught leaves and a woodpile on fire while playing with a propane torch.
The fire caused about $1,000 worth of damage.