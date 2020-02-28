



It’s been six years since Relisha Rudd went missing from a DC shelter. She was last seen on March 1, 2014 with 51-year-old janitor Khalil Tatum, who worked at the shelter where Relisha and her family lived.

Eighteen days later, on March 19, her elementary school reported her missing after a social worker flagged Relisha missing so many days of school.

Relisha was 8 years old at the time of her disappearance.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a new age progression of Relisha Thursday. She would have been 14 years old today.

Volunteers and authorities searched for the missing girl over the years to no avail.

During the investigation, police found out the doctor’s notes excusing Relisha from school were allegedly written by Tatum. On April 1, Tatum was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens. But there were no signs of Relisha.

Police later found a video of Relisha and Tatum walking in a hallway of a local motel. That’s the same motel where Tatum’s wife was found dead.

Last year, police searched underground tunnels for Relisha. Her parents believe she is still alive.

A true-crime podcast 18 Days follows the first couple of days of the case. You can find it on iTunes by clicking here or listen below through SoundCloud.

If you know anything that might held find Relisha, call D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.