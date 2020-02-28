Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As Marylanders prepare for cold temperatures overnight, Anne Arundel County officials put out a severe weather animal alert.
The alert doesn’t change the requirements for dogs normally kept outside, but it does change the fines.
According to Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control, dogs left unattended outside must have these items below:
- Fresh, clean and drinkable non-frozen water at all times in a non-tip bowl.
- Dry bedding or resting board inside the dog house.
- A heated or insulated water bowl.
Dogs cannot be tethered unless temps are above 33 degrees and the dog is supervised at all times.
Anyone failing to comply with the law could be charged fines from $125 to $1,000.
For a full list of items needed, visit their website: Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control
