BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a pretty normal day this Friday with a high of 48 and a low of 31, and our normal now is 48 and 29.
Friday night a colder and drier air mass is moving in, and we should drop to the low and mid 20’s but near 30 in the downtown areas.
On Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds we will see highs between 35 and 40 degrees. Saturday night we will drop again into the low 20’s, but by Sunday afternoon a southerly breeze will boost us back up to 52!
So we start March like a lamb this year, in fact, 60-degree temps will dominate by Monday through Wednesday but with showers as well.
Have a nice end of February weekend!
-Bob Turk