BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Trauma Response Team held training Saturday for 35 new members.

The team goes to crime scenes to help individuals and families who fall victim to traumatic events.

Jaionna Santos lost her best friend and cousin to gun violence.

“I’m still traumatized, and I’m traumatized now and it’s scary,” Santos said. “You’ve got to learn how to move past it, because it’s your life.”

The Baltimore City Trauma-Responsive Care Act, a bill that was sponsored by Councilman Zeke Cohen, is looking to help those like Santos.

“We know this is a public health crisis and epidemic,” Cohen said.

The bill, which passed in January, established the Trauma-Informed Care Task Force with 35 new members meeting Saturday morning for training.

“This work is very important,” Selina Joiner, Executive Director of the Baltimore Trauma Response Team, said. “We’re all very passionate about it, I’m passionate about it.”

Joiner said right now, they are overwhelmed.

“We are boots on the ground, on the street, and in order to do that, we need more people,” Joiner said.

If you want to join the Baltimore Trauma Response Team, contact Dr. Andre Humphrey, the Commander of the Baltimore Trauma Response Team, at (443) 418-8898.

“We can look at each other and everything seems okay, but you can’t see trauma,” Joiner said. “A lot of times you can’t see trauma, but it’s there.”