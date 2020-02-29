1. Cat’s Eye Pub
Topping the list is Cat’s Eye Pub. Located at 1730 Thames St. in Fells Point, the dive bar, pub and music venue is the highest-rated inexpensive pub in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 111 reviews on Yelp.
If you’re hungry for more, we found these details about Cat’s Eye Pub on Yelp.
About the business’ signature items: “[This spot offers] live music seven nights a week,” it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “[Music includes] blues, classic rock, funk, zydeco, jazz, bluegrass, rockabilly and Irish.” The pub also offers a selection of 32 draught brews.
2. Mike McGovern’s
Next up is Canton’s Mike McGovern’s, situated at 1129 S. Clinton St. With 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, the pub has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.
3. Butt’s & Betty’s Tavern
Butt’s & Betty’s Tavern, a pub in Upper Fells Point, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 23 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2200 Gough St. to see for yourself.
This spot offers cold drafts and whiskey, along with classic rock and contemporary jukebox tunes.
4. Lil’ Phil’s Tavern
Over in Fells Point, check out Lil’ Phil’s Tavern, which has earned four stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the pub by heading over to 706 S. Broadway Ave.
This spot offers a place to play pool and watch the game. Look for its $1 Jell-O shooters.
