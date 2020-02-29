BREAKING NEWS
The first death from the Coronavirus has been confirmed in Washington State
Maryland Home And Garden Show This Weekend At Maryland State Fairgrounds
If you have big plans for home renovation projects this spring, or if you're looking for a good contractor, the Maryland State Fairgrounds is where you want to go.
82 People Sickened By Flu On Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Out Of Baltimore, No Cases Of Coronavirus
Eighty-two people on a recent Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas voyage that returned to Baltimore had to be isolated because of a flu outbreak.
Featured Sports
Fairleigh Dickinson Tops Mount St. Mary's 83-77
Xzavier Malone-Key had 24 points as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Mount St. Mary's 83-77 on Saturday.
Jazz Snap 4-Game Skid With 129-119 Win Over Wizards
Donovan Mitchell forgot all about his streak of missed shots because he was focused on winning.
Led By Hunter Harvey, Orioles Hope For Better Bullpen In 2020
In the forgettable 2019 season, the Baltimore Orioles' bullpen had a woeful 5.79 ERA, the worst in the major leagues.
'It's Surreal' | Maryland Native Returns To Baltimore, Makes A Name For Herself In Orioles' Front Office
Eve Rosenbaum says it's surreal: the team she loved as a child while growing up in Bethesda is now her employer.
Chelsea Ingram Has A Look At Your Saturday Night Forecast
Chelsea Ingram Has A Look At Your Saturday Night Forecast
38 minutes ago
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
11 hours ago
Weather Stories
Weather Blog: March Will Come In Like A Lamb
It was a pretty normal day this Friday with a high of 48 and a low of 31, and our normal now is 48 and 29.
Weather Blog: February Will End On A Cold Note
A windy and dry Thursday will end on a cold, but dry note, as our winds, slowly diminish later.
Latest Headlines
Gordon Ramsay Becomes Surprise Judge At Cooking Competition In Baltimore
World-famous celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay showed up at his namesake Gordon Ramsay Steak in Horseshoe Baltimore Friday to judge a cooking challenge involving four aspiring chefs from Stratford University.
Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford Snaps 'Fishy' Photo With Viral Md. Walmart Employee
Maryland's lieutenant governor is getting in on the hype surrounding a North East Walmart employee whose photos have gone viral.
Union Leader Turned Playwright's 'The Moment Was Now' Explores Baltimore's Post-Civil War Social Justice Climate
As Black History Month ends, a new play explores what Baltimore was like 150 years ago when the 15th amendment giving black men the right to vote was ratified.
Leaders Praise BSO Music Director Marin Alsop's 'Extraordinary Impact' After Announcing Her Departure
After fourteen seasons, Marin Alsop will step down as music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
You Can Buy Wine In Maryland Cheaper Than Most Other States, Report Finds
In Maryland, the average cost of a red is $14.97 and the average cost of a white is $8.47. A rose is typically priced around $9.99.
What Is A Paczki? Why You Might See This Tasty Treat Around Baltimore On Fat Tuesday
Pronounced, poonch-ski, the popular treat is traditionally eaten on Fat Tuesday.
Northbound Lanes Of Harbor Tunnel Will Be Closed This Weekend
Starting Friday night, work on I-95 could cause some delays and affect weekend travel through the Harbor Tunnel.
Dulles Airport Getting Nintendo Switch Pop-Up Lounge
Nintendo is bringing its pop-up lounges featuring its latest video game console to Washington Dulles International Airport.
Contests
WJZ's Annual Black History Oratory Competition 2020
WJZ’s Annual Black History Oratory Competition begins on January 1, 2020 and is open to all Maryland high school students in grades 9-12.
How To Register For A Mammogram If You Missed The Mammothon
One in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, but mammograms can find cancer early, when it is most treatable.
It’s Academic: February 29, 2020
February 29, 2020 at 5:50 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
Catonsville: 555
Owings Mills: 350
IND: 310
