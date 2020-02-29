COLLEGE PARK, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police received a 911 call shortly before 5:30a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a body along the roadway on I-495 at I-95 northbound in the College Park area.
When troopers arrived on scene they found an unidentified adult male and debris from a vehicle. EMS also responded to the area and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Investigators are still collecting evidence but they believe the victim was on foot when he was struck by a silver vehicle. They are still working to determine further details about the suspect vehicle.
Troopers searched the area along I-95, I-495 and Route 50 looking for both a suspect vehicle and a vehicle that may have belonged to the victim but they were unable to locate either.
Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the College Park Barracks at 301-345-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.
