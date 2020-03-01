Comments
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say a 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the 5400 block of Jamestown Court on Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the scene in the southwest part of the city at 10:13a.m. where the found the victim with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and homicide detectives are now investigating due to the seriousness of this injuries.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
