FORESTVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland state troopers are investigating a second fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian this weekend in Prince George’s County.
The victim is an African American male, police have not confirmed the name or age of the victim.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m., 911 callers told police they saw a pedestrian struck by at least one or even two vehicles on southbound Rt. 4 at Old Marlboro Pike.
Troopers responding to the scene saw the victim lying in the grass off the right shoulder of the road. Emergency medical services pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police do not know what types of vehicles struck him, and they are investigating.
Anyone who may have witnessed this fatal hit and run is urged to contact Maryland State Police immediately at the Forestville Barracks at 301-568-8101, ext 0. Callers may remain anonymous.