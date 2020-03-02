Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police charged 16-year-old Davis Escobar in the armed robbery of another teen.
According to police, a 17-year-old boy said he was walking in the unit block of Summerfield Drive on Feb. 24 around 10:30 p.m. when two males armed with handguns approached him and demanded money.
The suspects then fled on foot and when police arrived they couldn’t find anyone.
Detectives later identified Escobar as a suspect and they got an arrest warrant on Feb. 28.
Escobar was found and arrested.
He was charged with armed robbery and seven other charges. He’s being held without bond.